Nuclear energy to be India’s powerhouse: Union Minister

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The introduction of the “Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat” outlines a comprehensive plan to enhance domestic nuclear capabilities, foster private sector participation and deploy advanced nuclear technologies, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Friday.

Hailing the Union Budget as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forward-looking vision for India, the minister said that a significant allocation of Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for research and development in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with a target to operationalise at least five indigenously designed SMRs by 2033.

“This initiative aligns with India’s ambitious goal of achieving a 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047, a critical step toward reducing carbon emissions and ensuring sustainable energy,” Singh said while addressing a press conference at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr Singh commended the Budget’s groundbreaking initiatives, particularly its focus on technological innovation and energy independence. He highlighted the historic decision to allow private sector participation in the nuclear industry, calling it a game-changer for India’s energy sector.

He noted that these measures would not only help achieve energy self-sufficiency but also propel India toward global leadership in advanced nuclear technology by 2047.

Reflecting on the success of opening the space sector to private players, Dr Singh expressed confidence that similar reforms in the nuclear sector will accelerate growth and innovation.

He stated that for decades, the nuclear industry operated under stringent regulations, but recent policy shifts aim to foster greater openness and collaboration, aligning with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The minister further emphasised the government’s commitment to establishing nuclear power as a cornerstone of India’s energy strategy. Describing it as a roadmap for a technologically advanced and self-reliant nation, he underscored its role in shaping the country’s future.

