It’s okay if I am last Reddy CM: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that it was okay if he was the last Chief Minister from the Reddy community.

He also stated that he is ready for a sacrifice and will remain a disciplined party worker.

The Chief Minister made politically significant comments while addressing a meeting at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on a recent caste survey and sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

“It’s okay if I am the last Reddy CM. As a disciplined Chief Minister, I took the responsibility (of conducting a caste survey) to keep the promise of our leader. This is my commitment. I have not done the caste survey for myself or for my post,” he said.

“The caste data was collected accurately while preparing for a sacrifice. I am ready to remain as a worker to uphold the value of our leader,” he said.

Revanth Reddy slammed the opposition parties for their allegation that there were errors in the caste survey. He remarked that if he had to fudge numbers, he would have increased the population of his caste by 15-20 per cent.

Reiterating the demand for caste surveys across the country, the Chief Minister felt that if there were any errors in the caste survey, backward classes would suffer permanently.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao conspired to stop the caste survey in the country.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Narendra Modi is not a born BC but is legally converted BC. He alleged that after becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi included his caste in the list of BCs.

He also alleged that BRS leaders did not participate in the caste survey as they feared that real figures relating to their caste and the positions they should get in proportion to their population would be known to people.

He also advised BC organisations to make BRS leaders KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao participate in the second phase of the caste survey. He also remarked that those who do not participate should get the punishment of a social boycott.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.