ED arrests JD-U MLC's son in illegal sand mining case in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) In a latest development in connection with an illegal sand mining case in Bihar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kanhaiya Sah, the elder son of JD-U MLC Radha Charan Sah, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case by the agency on September 14.

This arrest was made from Patna where Kanhaiya was called to join the probe. Whe couldn't give satisfactory answers after hours of questioning, the ED placed him under arrest.He will be produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday where the ED is likely to seek his custodial remand.

Prior to this, the ED had arrested Jag Narayan Singh and Satish Singh, the two aides of the JD-U MLC who's currently in judicial custody till September 21. There are now possibilities that the ED might confront the father-son duo together.

In the last week of August, Sah was questioned by the ED. He and his son Kanhaiyaa were summoned by the ED to join the probe within 15 days.

According to sources, the ED recently conducted raids at more than 27 places in Arrah, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Patna, and Kolkata in connection with the matter and froze as many as 60 bank accounts containing Rs 6 crore belonging to the JD-U MLC. The ED also recovered cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore and property documents worth Rs 11 crore.

