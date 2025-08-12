ECI meets NCP delegation, engages 28,000 political representatives in 4,719 meetings over 150 days

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday met a delegation from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by its National General Secretary and Authorised Representative, Brijmohan Shrivastav, at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, received suggestions from the party as part of the Commission’s ongoing outreach to political stakeholders.

This meeting is part of a broader series of structured interactions the ECI has been holding with presidents and representatives of various national and state political parties. The initiative aims to foster constructive discussions, enabling political leaders to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission. According to the ECI, the move aligns with its vision to further strengthen the electoral process in line with the existing legal framework, ensuring inclusivity and transparency.

Over the last 150 days, the Commission has conducted 4,719 all-party meetings across the country, involving over 28,000 representatives from different political parties. This included 40 meetings chaired by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 800 by District Election Officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The ongoing series of consultations has seen participation from prominent national parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), National People’s Party (NPP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). State parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Telugu Desam Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (United), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and others, have also engaged in these dialogues.

The ECI has emphasised that these interactions serve as an important platform for strengthening democratic practices by ensuring that all stakeholders are heard.

