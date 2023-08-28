EC team holds meetings in Tripura to review preparations for bypolls

Agartala, Aug 29 (IANS) A three-member team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a series of meetings with Tripura officials on Monday to review the preparations for the by-elections to two Assembly seats on September 5.

The crucial by-elections will be held in Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly seats in Sepahijala district on September 5.

The team led by Election Commission's Principal Secretary Arvind Anand held the review meetings at Sepahijala district headquarters.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal, District Magistrate and Collector Vishal kumar and two other EC officials -- Santosh Kr. Dubey (Secretary) and Ankur Matla (Assistant Section Officer) were present at the meetings, among others.

An official said that on Tuesday, the EC team would hold a meeting with the District Magistrates of all the eight districts to discuss the special summary revision of the electoral rolls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The by-election to the Dhanpur Assembly seat was necessitated after Union minister Pratima Bhoumik resigned, days after her election as a BJP nominee in February.

The Muslim-dominated Boxanagar Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of sitting CPI-M MLA Samsul Haque, who passed away on July 19 after a cardiac attack.

