'Ease of Living' boost: Piped gas to reach every home in Bihar's Motihari

Motihari (Bihar), June 27 (IANS) In a major step towards the government’s vision of ‘Ease of Living’, a city gas distribution (CGD) project has been launched in Motihari to ensure that piped natural gas (PNG) reaches every household. The initiative aims to provide direct and eco-friendly energy access to the public and reduce dependence on traditional fuels like LPG.

The project officially began with the ceremonial inauguration of the MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene) underground gas pipeline. The event was marked by a traditional worship (puja) ceremony conducted by BJP MP and former Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, who flagged off the commencement of pipeline installation. Later, a formal programme was organised at a local resort, where Singh inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Radha Mohan Singh highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing it as a key move towards building a gas-based economy in India. He emphasised that natural gas is not only a clean and environment-friendly fuel but also cost-effective for domestic consumers, especially when compared to LPG. The pipeline will help reduce air pollution and eliminate the inconvenience of frequent LPG cylinder refills.

“The Central Government has taken a resolution to make India a gas-based economy,” Singh said. “By 2030, the target is to increase the share of gas in the country’s energy mix to 15 per cent. Until 2014, India had only about 15,340 kilometres of gas pipelines. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last 10 years, this network has grown to nearly 25,000 kilometres, and another 10,000 kilometres are currently under construction.”

Singh also stated that the development of gas pipeline infrastructure would lead to cheaper and cleaner energy transportation across the country. "Hence, projects like this are being implemented at a fast pace and on a time-bound basis," he added.

He further underlined that the pipeline project in Motihari aligns with the Prime Minister’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. Promoting natural gas as an alternative fuel supports this national environmental goal.

According to project officials, the installation of the underground pipeline will be carried out in phases across Motihari, with a goal to complete the work within one year. Once implemented, domestic users will experience reduced monthly fuel expenses and gain access to a safer and more convenient energy source.

Speaking at the event, Vivek Pratap Singh Visen, Regional Manager for Gas (Bihar-2), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, explained the technical and economic benefits of the project. He emphasised the corporation’s commitment to delivering this infrastructure efficiently and ensuring reliable access for all residents.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries and local leaders, including Motihari MLA Pramod Kumar, Deputy Mayor Dr Lalbabu Prasad, BJP District President Pawan Raj, and several residents.

brt/uk

