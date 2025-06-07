EAM Jaishankar thanks UK for backing India's fight against terrorism

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked the government of the United Kingdom for standing shoulder to shoulder with India in its fight against terrorism to bring the perpetrators of heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

"At the outset, let me thank the Government of the United Kingdom for the strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for your solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism. We practice a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to understand it, and we will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with its victims," EAM Jaishankar said in his opening remarks during the delegation-level talks with David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of the UK at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Lammy arrived in the Indian capital on Saturday morning for a crucial two-day official visit aimed at reviewing and advancing the UK-India economic and migration partnership. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before engaging in bilateral discussions with the External Affairs Minister.

"David, very pleased to welcome you back to India. You have just had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and I think your visit at this time gives us an occasion to assess our comprehensive strategic partnership, which I believe has strengthened across all sectors in recent times. We have had very regular high level political and official interactions," said the EAM.

Lammy's day-long India visit follows the recent historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between the two countries on May 6 which, along with the Double Contribution Convention, said Jaishankar, is truly a milestone which will not only propel the two-way trade and investment but will have also have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of India-UK bilateral ties besides also contributing to the strengthening of supply and value chains.

"Since your last visit to India, there have been significant initiatives which both of us have taken and those initiatives have progressed well. I would single out the Technology Security Initiative (TSI) which will enable deeper collaboration in strategic technology sectors of AI, Semiconductors, Telecom, Quantum, HealthTech/ Bio-Tech, Critical Minerals and Advanced Materials," the EAM stated.

"We have also launched the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, the first meeting of which was held, I believe, this week. This will enhance among others the TSI’s effectiveness in promoting trade in critical and emerging technologies, including the resolution of relevant licensing or regulatory issues," he added.

The UK Foreign Secretary's visit is seen as an important step in preparing the ground for a potential visit to India by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the near future.

EAM Jaishankar said that the UK-India infrastructure financial bridge can unlock quality long term capital flows from the United Kingdom to India, and that would also surely contribute to infrastructure development.

As per UK government projections, the new trade deal will increase bilateral trade by over £25 billion annually, raise UK's GDP by £4.8 billion, and enhance wages by £2.2 billion each year, resulting in tangible economic benefits for working-class citizens.

"There is very good collaboration in the education sector with many more universities, I believe, planning to establish their campuses in India, and on the people – to – people ties front, we had the privilege – I myself had the honour - to open two new consulates in Manchester and Belfast. So, there is so much more that we can talk about and that is indeed why we are meeting," he remarked.

After meeting PM Modi and holding talks with EAM Jaishankar, Lammy is scheduled to engage with key figures in the Indian industry to explore ways to increase Indian investment in the UK and unlock new opportunities in both markets.

In addition to meetings with the top Indian officials, he will also hold discussions with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, later in the day.

Ahead of his visit, the UK Foreign Office said that Lammy is also expected to address the recent escalation in tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and how the welcomed sustained period of peace can be best supported in the interests of stability in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.