Dy CM Ajit Pawar reviews situation as heavy rains lash Maha

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) In view of the heavy rains continuing to lash Mumbai, Pune, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, on Thursday visited the Emergency Control Room at the Mantralaya and reviewed the waterlogging and flood situation created by the downpour.

He also directed the officers concerned to maintain coordination and cooperation for rescue and relief operations.

From the Control Room, Ajit Pawar contacted the Municipal and Divisional Commissioners to gather information and instructed them to remain alert for rescue and relief operations.

He emphasised the importance of staying in touch with NDRF officials to ensure that their assistance was readily available.

The Deputy CM stressed that arrangements for shelter and food for affected citizens should be made and the state administration and disaster management agencies should work in coordination with district agencies.

Ajit Pawar also instructed that rescue and relief be provided to citizens immediately even as he urged citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heavy rains and floods.

He urged the citizens to contact the nearest administrative agencies in emergencies, and to avoid going out unless it was absolutely necessary.

Ajit Pawar also called on local representatives and workers to actively assist citizens.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.