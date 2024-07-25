Renegades re-sign Vlaeminck, Coyte, Prestwidge for WBBL 10

Docklands, July 25 (IANS) Tayla Vlaeminck is set to don the Melbourne Renegades jersey once again this October, following the signing of a new one-year deal with the club along with Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge for two years.

Vlaeminck, known for her searing pace, will be a crucial asset to the Renegades, who had a challenging WBBL 9 season with only two wins, finishing at the bottom of the table. In addition to Vlaeminck, the Renegades have secured the services of allrounder Sarah Coyte and quick Georgia Prestwidge, both for another two years.

The trio's re-signing adds to the recent contract news for the club, which also announced the acquisition of wicketkeeper-batter Nicole Faltum and rising quick Milly Illingworth from the Stars.

"Locking away a quality pace attack is a massive tick ahead of the new season," said Renegades general manager James Rosengarten in a statement released on Thursday. "All four bowlers offer us something different. We're excited to have a mix of seamers with different skill sets who can take the new ball, come in at the death and trouble batters with variation or raw pace."

Vlaeminck rejoined the Renegades from the Hobart Hurricanes in 2022 ahead of WBBL 8 but has yet to play a game for the team due to injuries.

After her second serious foot injury and a subsequent shoulder reconstruction following an injury during Australia A's tour of England in 2023, Vlaeminck finally made her comeback to domestic cricket for Victoria last summer. In March, she returned to the international stage during Australia's tour of Bangladesh.

"I've loved being around this group so it will be nice to actually get out on the field with the girls and play after a couple of seasons running the drinks," Vlaeminck expressed. "I've loved having Presto around the state squad. I was lucky enough to play a couple of games with her now for Victoria so it will be great to play alongside her in red... I haven't played with Coytey before, but she's the ultimate competitor and we love that."

Coyte and Prestwidge are set to enter their third seasons with the Renegades after moving from the Strikers and Heat, respectively, ahead of WBBL 8. Their experience and skills will be invaluable as the team aims to improve its standings.

Renegades have also secured West Indies captain Hayley Matthews as their pre-draft overseas signing on a one-year deal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.