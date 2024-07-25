10 killed in drone attack on soccer field in Colombia

Bogota, July 25 (IANS) Ten people, including a minor, were killed in a drone attack on a soccer field in southwest Colombia's Cauca department, military officials said.

The attack was carried out by dissidents of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group, in the El Plateado district of the city of Argelia, according to the head of the Army Specific Command in Cauca, Gen. Federico Mejia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the attack on the field on Tuesday, where children were playing, there were 13 attacks on the army with drones carrying explosives, he told local media.

At around 9.00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, a last drone sent from one of the houses on the western side of the soccer field dropped an explosive device on the field, affecting an undetermined number of people and the unfortunate murder of the minor, he said.

The attacks were in response to anti-guerrilla military operations, said the general.

