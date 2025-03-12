‘Dupatta Killer’ to explore the gripping tale of Goa's most notorious serial killer

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) A new documentary titled "Dupatta Killer," which delves deep into the haunting story of Mahanand Naik, Goa’s most infamous serial killer, has been announced.

Recently, the makers have released the teaser, and the upcoming documentary explores the haunting tale of Mahanand Naik, Goa’s most notorious serial killer, accused of murdering 16 women but convicted for just one.

In a statement, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, shared, “At DocuBay, we’re dedicated to showcasing stories that do more than inform—they ignite reflection and drive change. Dupatta Killer is a stark reminder of the critical issues within our justice system and the far-reaching consequences of crime on society. This documentary is essential viewing for anyone who values accountability and the need for reform.”

Director Patrick Graham added, “Directing this documentary has been a fascinating, sometimes shocking and saddening, and often rewarding experience. When addressing real life stories it is always important to me to balance the requirements of telling the story in an engaging way with the duty to honour those that have been affected.”

“It was very much my intention to make sure we don’t gloss over the horror of what happened but never to seem exploitative. There has to be a good reason to tell these stories beyond mere entertainment, and we sought to offer a fresh perspective, looking beyond the crime to explore the systemic failures that enabled it and how the victims were so easily preyed upon. I like to think that this film provides a much-needed overall summary of the Mahanand Naik case as well as raising the important questions that arise from its telling," Patrick mentioned.

“Dupatta Killer” explores the critical question of what justice truly means for victims, especially as Naik’s potential release after 15 years sparks a larger conversation about rehabilitation, accountability, and whether a serial killer can ever truly be reformed.

The documentary will premiere on DocuBay on March 21, 2025.

