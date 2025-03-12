BSNL’s New Recharge Plan: 180GB Data for 180 Days at Just Rs 750!

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator, has introduced a new Rs 750 prepaid plan for its users. This plan stands out due to its half-yearly validity, making it a cost-effective option for long-term users. However, it is not available for all BSNL customers—it is exclusively for GP-2 users.

Who Are GP-2 Customers?

GP-2 customers are those who have not recharged their BSNL numbers for more than seven days. These users remain in the GP-2 category for a period of 165 days after the initial seven-day non-recharge period. BSNL often offers attractive deals to GP-2 customers to encourage them to return to its network.

BSNL Rs 750 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The newly launched Rs 750 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with several benefits, including:

1GB of daily data (post FUP speed reduced to 40 Kbps)

Unlimited voice calling to any network

100 SMS per day

180 days validity (total 180GB data over the plan period)

This plan offers an affordable solution for users looking for long-term service validity with essential telecom benefits.

BSNL vs. Private Telcos

Unlike BSNL, private telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi do not categorize users as GP customers. BSNL’s GP system allows inactive users to receive exclusive deals, making it a unique customer retention strategy. As BSNL continues its revival efforts, it remains one of the most competitively priced operators in the market.

BSNL’s Future Plans: 4G and 5G Rollout

BSNL is aggressively working on expanding its 4G services across India, with a target of deploying 4G in 1 lakh sites. Additionally, the company has ambitious plans for rolling out 5G services, with reports suggesting that BSNL is considering deploying 5G Standalone (SA) technology in 1 lakh locations nationwide.

With its affordable prepaid plans and upcoming 4G/5G expansion, BSNL is positioning itself as a strong competitor in India's telecom sector. Stay tuned for more updates on BSNL’s latest offerings!