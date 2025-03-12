Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in Thailand for next 25 days for shooting of upcoming project

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others, is shooting for his next project in the far east.

The actor wrapped up the shooting of his movie ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, and has quickly moved on to his next production in Thailand.

A source close to the production revealed, “After ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been juggling between projects and is now fully immersed in his next venture. He has begun an extensive 25-day shoot for his upcoming project in Thailand, further adding to his packed schedule”.

The source added, “His dedication to his craft remains unmatched, and fans can look forward to yet another power-packed performance”.

Earlier, Nawaz celebrated 10 years of his film ‘Badlapur’. On the occasion of the film’s 10th anniversary it was revealed that the actor banked on improvisation for his character in the film.

Nawaz said that his character evolves along a certain trajectory in the film, and for that he jammed with the director of the film, Sriram Raghavan.

Talking about the same, he earlier said, “Playing this role wasn't easy because he wasn't someone who openly expressed emotions. His transformation was happening internally, in a space that wasn’t visible to the audience. And since he wasn’t intellectually evolved, he couldn’t even put those changes into words”.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance in ‘Badlapur’ is truly one of his finest, making the film an unforgettable thriller. His portrayal of Liak, a cunning yet strangely endearing antagonist, was widely praised.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, ‘Noorani Chehra’ and ‘Sangeen’. He also has ‘I'm Not An Actor’ on the horizon. The film is set for its world premiere at the 2025 Cinequest Film Festival in California.

