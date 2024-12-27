Dulquer Salmaan lauds Rana Daggubati’s knack for chasing excellence over stardom

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Malayalam cinema superstar Dulquer Salmaan and Telugu star Rana Daggubati are packing bromance, and setting new goals of friendship. In the latest episode of the Telugu streaming chat show ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ features Dulquer Salmaan heaping praise on Rana for his pursuit of excellence.

During a candid interaction, Dulquer reminisced about his first meeting with Rana, noting, “When I was in ninth standard, you must’ve been in eighth”.

Responding to the same, Rana said, “No, I would’ve failed two years. I must have been in sixth or something”.

Dulquer also fondly recalled Rana’s visit to his Kochi home during the shoot of ‘Virata Parvam’, as he said, “That was the first time he came over and met my mom. She loved him. Rana ate a lot, and she has a thing for kids who enjoy eating. It was an instant connection”.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Dulquer praised Rana’s debut in ‘Leader’ as a brave choice. He said, “I’ve always admired how Rana doesn’t chase stardom but instead seeks out compelling stories and memorable characters”.

In turn, Rana lauded Dulquer’s versatility and knack for choosing distinctive roles, particularly in Telugu cinema. He shared, “From the moment Dulq started his career, I knew he’d do something special. His approach to storytelling and the characters he’s brought to life have left an indelible mark in Telugu Cinema”.

The two actors also spoke about their collaboration on ‘Kaantha’, as they shed light on the challenges they faced during its making.

Dulquer revealed, “This film has been in the making for years. We’ve had countless discussions, disagreements, and even fights, which was unusual for us. But no matter what, we’d always hug it out and keep moving forward”.

Rana added, “Producing and acting in Kaantha together has been an incredible journey. It’s unlike anything either of us has done before. The process brought us even closer, and the film is a testament to our friendship and shared love for cinema”.

Created, hosted, and executive produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ streams on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.