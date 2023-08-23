DTC bus conductor held for sexually assaulting woman

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus conductor, who also reportedly took photos and videos of the woman, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

According to the police, a complaint was received at Timarpur police station in which the complainant said that she lives in the same locality for the last two years and had met the accused, a DTC bus conductor, there.

The woman, who also worked with the DTC, told police that after she left her job in 2017 after giving birth to a child.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that on the day of the incident, the accused went to the woman's house with 'prasad' and told her that he could secure a job for her in the DTC.

“After the woman consumed the cold drink and 'prasad' offered by the accused, she became unconscious,” the DCP said.

The accused then engaged in a non-consensual physical encounter with her, capturing explicit photographs and videos in the process. Using these materials, he coerced her into complying with further demands, the DCP said.

When she told one of the accused's friends about the incident and sought his help in deleting the compromising content, he also exploited her under the pretence of erasing the content.

Similar events transpired when she approached another friend of the alleged perpetrator, said Kalsi.

The police have apprehended the primary suspect.

Initial probe points at the involvement of four to five individuals. A hunt is on to nab the remaining suspects, the DCP said.

