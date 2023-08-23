BSP to go alone in Lok Sabha polls, reiterates Mayawati

Lucknow, Aug 23 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Wednesday again reiterated that she would go alone in Lok Sabha polls to be held in 2024.

On Wednesday, Mayawati chaired a meeting in Lucknow in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Her nephew Akash Anand was also present in the meeting.

“The party has suffered losses instead of gains while being a part of any alliance. That's why the party will fight the elections alone,” she asserted.

Mayawati said, “In earlier elections, the party suffered losses instead of gains while being in alliance with any party, because the vote of BSP got transferred to the other alliance partner. But other parties neither have the right intention nor have the capacity to transfer their votes to BSP. Due to this, the morale of the party workers and leaders get affected. Because of this, our party maintains equal distance from both ruling and opposition alliances.”

She also condemned BJP's casteist and communal politics. “BJP is not only losing its influence but also its mass base. This process is going to continue further. Due to which, the Lok Sabha elections instead of being one-sided, will prove to be very interesting and will give a new twist to the politics of the country.”

She said there is a huge difference between the words and actions of the BJP, like the Congress. “Under its rule, the income of the people has decreased while the cost of living has increased. Because of this, people are finding it difficult to raise the family. Its effect will be seen in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” she added.

Mayawati has asked the workers to hold village-to-village meetings to increase the base of the BSP.

After a thorough review of the instructions given in the previous meetings, she directed to remove the deficiencies found. She said that all the workers should get involved in the Lok Sabha elections with full mind, body and money.

