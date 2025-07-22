Drugs and pharmaceuticals export up 92 pc in last 6 fiscals: Minister

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The export of drugs and pharmaceuticals has increased by 92 per cent over the last six financial years — from Rs 1,28,028 crore in FY2018-19 to Rs 2,45,962 crore in FY2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The PLI scheme for Pharmaceuticals aims to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the sector and contributing to product diversification to high-value goods in the pharmaceutical sector, said Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The scheme has enabled enhanced investment and production in eligible products. As of March 2025, the committed investment of Rs 17,275 crore targeted over the six-year period of the scheme stands substantially exceeded with cumulative investment of Rs 37,306 crore made by the scheme’s third year, and cumulative sales of approved products of Rs 2,66,528 crore have been made, including exports of Rs 1,70,807 crore.

The cumulative sales of Rs 2,94,000 crore targeted over the six-year period of the scheme are expected to be exceeded in the scheme’s fourth year.

The Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme has been launched with an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore to transform India’s Pharma MedTech sector from cost- to innovation-based growth by strengthening research and to promote industry-academia linkage for research and development in priority areas in drug discovery and development and medical devices.

Under this, seven Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been set up, one at each of the seven National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs), with total budgetary support to the tune of Rs 700 crore, to create research infrastructure and promote R&D in identified areas.

The CoEs are in the areas of anti-viral and anti-bacterial drug discovery and development, medical devices, bulk drugs, flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing, novel drug delivery system, phytopharmaceuticals and biological therapeutics, and have so far approved 104 research projects under the scheme and have filed two patents, the minister informed.

The scheme also includes an outlay of Rs 4,250 crore for support to industry and startups, including in collaboration with academia, for undertaking research and innovation projects in priority areas.

Under the Bulk Drugs Park scheme, three parks have been approved and are at various stages of development in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, through their respective state Implementing Agencies.

“The total project cost of these is over Rs 6,300 crore, with Central assistance to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore each for creation of common infrastructure facilities,” the minister added.

