Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with milestone close to her heart

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Singer-actress Selena Gomez is celebrating her birthday with a special milestone. On Tuesday, the actress-singer took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself.

In the picture, she can be seen holding her birthday cake. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she shared how her mental health initiative has touched many lives.

She wrote, “5 years ago today, on my birthday, we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Mental health has always been deeply personal to me, and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change. Since then, thanks to your support, we’ve reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 incredible organizations around the globe.”.

She further mentioned, “And this is just the beginning. To celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle, where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work. It’s about believing in the power of community to create lasting change. Let’s build a future where every young person has the mental health support they deserve. Thank you for showing up, for each other, and for the next generation. This is what rare impact looks like”.

Earlier, Selena shot a hilarious video in which she can be seen letting her fiance Benny Blanco do her makeup. However, it didn't go as planned, and it would be safe to say that his artistic capabilities in the studio don’t quite transfer over to the salon.

In the video, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star gave her enthusiastic fiance free reign over her Rare Beauty products to give her a makeover.

As per 'Billboard', Blanco didn’t inspire a lot of faith in Gomez at the outset.

The producer knocked their camera to the floor during an attempt at pressed powder, but after some repositioning and dusting of his partner’s face, the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer complimented, “That’s good, babe! Now I’m proud".

