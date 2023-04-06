Drug peddler on the run since 2019 arrested, says Delhi Police

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a wanted drug peddler, absconding since 2019 and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Shamim alias Welder, 39, a resident of Chandauli, in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.

According to police, in 2019, a team of Special Cell apprehended Shakil Ahmad, Riyaz Khan of Manipur and Shubankar of West Bengal, from Shalimar Bagh here for possession of drugs.

"From their possession, fine quality of heroin weighing 10 kg was recovered and on interrogation, Shubankar categorically revealed that he was supplying the heroin to Shamim on the directions of Shakil. As the accused Shamim was untraceable, he was declared proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs one lakh was declared on his arrest," Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

"The accused managed to flee a number of times after several raids. Technical surveillance was also mounted on the accused and the accused was finally zeroed down and nabbed from Fazullaganj, Lucknow," he added.

On interrogation, it was revealed that in 2009, Shamim's friend opened his own heroin supply chain and the accused took charge and started earning Rs 3,000 to 5,000 per day.

"The accused and his syndicate was running the drug trafficking nexus at such a large level in the area of Delhi and UP. The interrogation of the accused is going on to bust the entire nexus/syndicate involved in drug trafficking," the Special CP said.

