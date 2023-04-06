BJP holds meeting to form strategies to win all 25 LS seats in NE

Agartala/Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Keeping in mind the next year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has held a "crucial meeting" in Guwahati to chalk out strategies to win all the 25 parliamentary seats in the eight northeastern states, including Sikkim.

Tripura unit BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said on Thursday the central leaders of the party are keen to win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern states.

"State unit presidents of all the northeastern states and other senior leaders were present in the important meeting earlier this week in Guwahati. It was discussed and decided that booths of all the parliamentary constituencies would be further strengthened to obtain the full electoral mileage," Bhattacharjee told the media.

BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, party's northeast coordinator and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra National Secretary Asha Lakra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among other leaders were present in the meeting.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight northeastern states, 14 are currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Congress has four.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in Assam, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, National People's Party (MPF) in Meghalaya, Naga People's Front in Manipur, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in Sikkim and an Independent (Naba Kumar Sarania) in Assam have one seat each.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, Assam has 14 constituencies, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura have two seats each, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.