Dravidar Kazhagam protest Central govt's move to bring back 'Varnashrama' system

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) will hold a protest meeting in Chennai on September 6 against the Central government's move to bring back "Varnashrama" system in the country.

DK leader K. Veeramanai lashed out against the Central government's Vishwa Karma Yojna, saying this was a move to bring back caste-based hereditary professions in the country and it was deplorable.

Talking to IANS, the leader said, "The Union government stating that those who have completed the age of 18 can apply for the Viswakarma Yojana scheme and pursue their father's vocation is a conspiracy to prevent the youth from pursuing higher education."

He also said that the ruling BJP at the Centre has listed 18 caste-based vocations and the scheme openly speaks about "guru-shishya parampara" and the underlying idea seems to prevent the youth from pursuing higher education and make them continue in their caste-based professions.

The DK leader said that C. Rajagopalachari had tried to implement this in 1952-54 period.

Veeramani said that a resolution was passed against this by a meeting held at Periyar Thidal on Tuesday against this and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that Rs 13,000 crore would be set aside to encourage those who follow the footsteps of their father.

He said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), DK, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) were among the organisations that passed the resolution against the Central government's move.

