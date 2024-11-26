DPR for Haryana clean air project for sustainable development approved

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) The Haryana Governing Committee, led by Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, has approved the draft of a detailed project report (DPR) for the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD).

Funded by the World Bank, this initiative aims to combat air pollution and promote sustainable development across the state. The project is set for implementation over six years 2024-25 to 2029-30, with Rs 3,600 crore allocated for its first phase.

The project adopts a phased approach to address emissions across multiple sectors. In the first phase, Gurugram and Faridabad will be the primary focus areas, targeting institutional strengthening, agriculture, and household emissions.

Priority clusters across the state will be identified to implement proposed interventions aimed at reducing pollution in agriculture and household sectors, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Joshi stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and timely execution to ensure the project’s success. The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development is a significant step towards creating a sustainable future, improving air quality and setting a benchmark for other states to follow.

Speaking during the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Anand Mohan Saran said detailed discussions were held with senior officials from each department during the preparation of the project report.

A series of meetings were conducted to finalise interventions for the project, along with extensive field visits and stakeholder consultations to identify challenges in implementing the proposed measures across sectors.

The first phase includes strategies to reduce emissions through a combination of policy measures, technological interventions, and capacity-building programmes.

Joshi emphasised the importance of this initiative in addressing air pollution challenges in the NCR while balancing development and environmental conservation.

Key interventions under the project cover several critical areas. To manage construction and demolition waste, the state plans to streamline collection systems, process legacy waste and enhance capacity through training and standard operating procedures. Dust emissions will be mitigated through mechanised road sweeping, paving of unpaved roads, and increasing green cover.

In the transport sector, the project will promote the electrification of public buses, incentivise the adoption of electric three-wheelers, and expand charging infrastructure.

Efforts will also focus on phasing out old, polluting vehicles through automated testing stations.

