Dottin gains big in ICC women's rankings, Ecclestone remains top-ranked T20I bowler

Dubai, Feb 4 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has made massive gains in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings following her standout performances in the recent T20I series against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old veteran batter finished as the leading run-scorer of the series, amassing 110 runs across three matches, which propelled her 26 places up the latest ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings. She now sits in 11th place, just outside the top 10, in a category still dominated by Australia’s Beth Mooney.

Dottin, who came out of retirement for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup after a two-year hiatus, showcased her explosive batting and all-round abilities to lead the Caribbean side to a dominant 3-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh.

Her outstanding form earned her the Player of the Series award and saw her make significant jumps across all three ranking categories—batting, all-rounders, and bowling.

Dottin’s West Indies teammate Qiana Joseph also made waves in the batting rankings. The left-handed batter, who scored an impressive 92 runs in two innings, surged 27 places to reach 29th overall.

Dottin’s all-round contributions did not go unnoticed, as she soared 11 places to claim ninth spot in the T20I All-Rounder Rankings. She now joins an elite list, led by fellow West Indies star Hayley Matthews. Meanwhile, another West Indies veteran, Afy Fletcher, also climbed in the all-rounders category, moving up two places to rank 23rd overall.

Fletcher’s contributions with the ball were equally impactful, as the 37-year-old leg spinner picked up four wickets in three matches, securing a jump of two places to 12th in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings.

She is not the only bowler to gain ground—several Bangladesh bowlers made notable improvements. Rabeya moved four places up to 14th after her three-wicket haul in the series. Fahima Khatun climbed six spots to 35th. Sultana Khatun made the biggest leap, rising 20 places to 74th.

The T20I Bowling Rankings continue to be led by England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who remains the top-ranked bowler in the format.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.