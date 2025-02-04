Govt laying thrust on enhancing recruitment in armed forces: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government is laying thrust on enhancing the share of recruitment of the youth in the armed forces.

Interacting with a delegation here led by Air Marshal Hardeep Bains, Commandant of the National Defence College, the Chief Minister said Punjab has a glorious history of serving the country in Indian armed forces.

He said though this trend has now dipped, the state government is making efforts for giving fillip to the recruitment of youth in the armed forces by encouraging them.

Mann said already the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute set up by the government and C-Pyte centres are doing a commendable job in this direction.

The Chief Minister said besides being the nation's food bowl, Punjab also has a distinction of being the "sword arm" of the country and its people are well known all over the world for their courage, resilience and spirit of enterprise.

He said every inch of this sacred land has the footprint of great gurus, saints, seers and martyrs, who have shown "us the way to oppose tyranny, injustice and oppression".

Mann also said the state has 532 km of border with Pakistan due to which support of the armed forces is pivotal.

Welcoming the delegates, the Chief Minister said Punjab is glad to host this delegation comprising 15 officers, including six foreign delegates of the rank of Brigadier and Joint Secretary equivalent from the military, civil services and friendly foreign countries undertaking tour of state, till February 7.

He expressed hope that this tour will give an opportunity to delegates to visit the state and examine socio-political-economic, cultural and religious aspects.

Likewise, Mann said this tour would also apprise the delegates about the challenges of administration, governance and enforcing law and order, at state level and down to village level.

