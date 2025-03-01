Don't worry about Nishant, instead focus on RJD: Bihar Minister to Tejashwi

Patna, March 1 (IANS) Bihar Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary on Saturday advised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav not to worry about the political debut of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar and instead focus on his party which is on the verge of "splitting".

After the teachers were given appointment letters at an event in Patna, Minister Choudhary targeted Tejashwi, stating that he was unnecessarily concerned about Nishant's political future.

He said, "For Nishant Kumar, his father Nitish Kumar is there to guide him. Tejashwi Yadav should rather worry about his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and the RJD, which is on the verge of splitting."

Earlier, Tejashwi had advocated Nishant Kumar's entry into politics as soon as possible.

Tejashwi had warned that "if Nishant didn't join the JD(U), the party founded by Sharad Yadav would weaken."

The Minister dismissed Tejashwi's concerns, asserting that JD(U) leaders and workers would readily accept Nishant if he entered politics.

He further predicted a major rift within RJD, saying, "There will be sabotage in RJD soon. Tejashwi should focus on his party rather than Nishant Kumar."

Nishant has so far stayed away from active politics.

However, with the political landscape heating up, JD(U) leaders may be preparing the ground for Nishant's future leadership within the party.

Minister Choudhary strongly criticised Tejashwi, countering his claims that CM Nitish has "ruined" Bihar.

Choudhary reminded Tejashwi of Bihar's condition before 2005 when his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were in power.

He said, "Before 2005, Bihar was in a terrible state. Extortion and crime were rampant, and 118 massacres took place. What had Tejashwi’s parents done for Bihar?"

Citing official figures, Minister Choudhary emphasised Bihar's economic growth under CM Nitish.

"In 2005, Bihar's per capita income was Rs 7,000 which has increased to Rs 66,000 today. This clearly shows how CM Nitish has worked for Bihar's development," Minister Choudhary said.

On Saturday, several leaders and ministers, including Ashok Choudhary, congratulated CM Nitish on his 75th birthday.

Choudhary met CM Nitish in his office, presented him with a bouquet, and wished him a long life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national and state leaders also extended their wishes to the Bihar CM.

