Don't waive off loans of rich, do it for farmers, middle class, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the loan of rich people should not be waived off and, instead, the farmers and the middle class should be given the benefit.

He said if loans have to be waived off, then these should be for farmers and home loans of the middle class.

"I have just calculated that if loans are not waived off, then the tax rates would reduce to just half," the former Delhi Chief Minister said.

He pointed out that a person earning Rs 12 lakh per annum gives most of his/her money in tax, and this is a major concern for the middle class.

This is Kejriwal's third letter to the Prime Minister in the last fortnight.

Kejriwal on January 19 said he had proposed a joint housing scheme in a letter to PM Modi for government employees, especially sanitation workers. In the letter to the PM, Kejriwal raised the issue of challenges related to permanent housing faced by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation workers after retirement.

On January 17, Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi proposing to give a 50 per cent discount to students travelling by Delhi Metro. In the letter, he wrote that the Delhi Metro is a joint venture between the Central and Delhi governments and both should share the financial burden of the Metro services as a result.

The latest letter by Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi comes just weeks before the Delhi Assembly polls. The Delhi Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among the AAP, BJP and Congress and all have been making several promises to lure voters.

Congress has promised LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free ration kits, and free electricity of up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power. It has also announced ‘Pyari Didi Yojana’, promising a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi.

The AAP, seeking a straight third term to power, has promised free healthcare for all senior citizens, monthly assistance of Rs 18,000 to priests in temples and granthis in gurudwaras, Mahila Samman Yojana and existing welfare schemes.

The BJP has been promising continuing welfare and subsidy schemes and providing up to 300 free units of electricity for households and up to 500 free power units for religious places, free bus rides for students and senior citizens, monthly financial aid scheme for women.

