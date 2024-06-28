Dolly Chawla plays naagin for first time in 'Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Actress Dolly Chawla, who is seen as Mohini in 'Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' has expressed her excitement about playing a naagin for the first time.

Though she has played negative characters before, this is the first time Dolly is playing a naagin.

"The character I am playing, Mohini, is here to take revenge. Naagin stories are usually about women taking revenge. Something happened many years ago, and now it is being revived. Now, I am here to take revenge on Shiv. To know what happens next, you definitely need to watch the show. I am having a lot of fun working on this because it is very interesting," she said.

She is hoping that the audience sees the hard work and effort she has put into her character and showers her with love.

"I joined this show a few days ago. It already has a fan base. I felt good coming on board, and I am excited. I want to hear positive comments from people, hoping the show goes well and people like me as a naagin," she shared.

Talking about working with Studio LSD, Dolly said it feels like home.

"Everyone on the team is super nice. You know, Prateek Sharma, Parth, the creative team, and the direction team are amazing. Working with this production house feels like there is no pressure and nothing stressful. The team is very good, and the actors are showing great performances," she said.

Though she mentioned that joining a show that has already been on-air can be stressful, she is getting all the support from her co-stars.

"All the actors here, like Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma, are very sweet, and even our director is great. Working with them again gives a sense of comfort," concluded Dolly.

Produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD, 'Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.