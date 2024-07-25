Doctors perform complex, rare heart surgery on man with dwarfism
New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors have successfully performed a complex and rare aortic valve replacement surgery on a 39-year-old patient with achondroplasia - the most common type of dwarfism.
Kapil Gala, born with achondroplasia, had already undergone eight surgeries to correct leg deformities and was living independently while managing a career in finance.
However, a sudden onset of paraplegia -- leg paralysis -- last year threatened his mobility and independence.
When Gala was admitted to Jaslok Hospital, he was initially scheduled for spinal surgery but was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis -- a type of heart valve disease -- during pre-operative assessments.
His bicuspid aortic valve -- a type of abnormality in the aortic valve in the heart -- required urgent intervention before any spinal procedure could be performed.
A team of doctors from Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai decided on an open-heart surgery.
They noted that implanting a mechanical valve was the safest option due to anatomical and procedural constraints.
"Our main concern was ensuring the patient's safety and long-term health. Given the challenges, open-heart surgery was the optimal choice," said Nihar Mehta, Associate Director of the Structural Heart Department at Jaslok Hospital.
Kapil's swift recovery was impressive; he was off life support within 12 hours and is doing well now, according to the doctors. Expressing his gratitude, stating, Kapil thanked the doctors for giving him a new lease of life.
