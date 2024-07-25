ITC Hotels achieves major milestone as Brand Welcomhotel grows with 25 properties pan India

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) ITC Hotels, India’s leading hospitality chain, has achieved a significant milestone in its growth trajectory as it announced the opening of its 25th property under the distinguished Brand Welcomhotel.

The landmark launch of Welcomhotel Belagavi, Karnataka, is a testament to ITC Hotels' robust asset-right expansion strategy and reflects the Brand’s ability to adapt to diverse market demands while consistently delivering exceptional service and hospitality.

Brand Welcomhotel has witnessed substantial growth, establishing itself as a prominent player in India’s hospitality sector.

Welcomhotel has emerged as a growth driver for ITC Hotels. The Brand opened seven managed hotels and three owned assets with 916 keys over the last five years (FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24).

In the last financial year (FY 2023-24) alone, four new management deals with 406 keys were signed for Welcomhotel, The properties are set to open over the coming 4-5 years.

Commenting on the milestone, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said, "The expansion of the Welcomhotel brand is a significant achievement for ITC Hotels. Welcomhotel is the new-age travellers' key to curated immersive experiences. Present in locations ranging from hills to beaches, and deserts to cities, the opening and signing of more properties under Brand Welcomhotel is aligned with ITC Hotels’ asset right growth strategy to take our brand and services to Tier 2 markets in addition to the prime metro cities.

"Welcomhotel Belagavi, our 25th property, embodies our endeavour to create unparalleled hospitality experiences, ensuring that guests enjoy a luxurious stay in harmony with the environment. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and excellence."

Welcomhotel properties skilfully blend local aesthetics and modern-day comforts along with ITC Hotels' renowned culinary expertise.

From metropolitan cities to serene locales, the Brand’s portfolio includes properties in key cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, as well as picturesque destinations like Pahalgam, Mussoorie, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Khimsar, Amritsar, Katra, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chail, Manali, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Port Blair, Guntur, Coimbatore, Mahabalipuram, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad and now Belagavi, demonstrating a pan-India presence well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of its guests.

Basava Prasad Jolle, Managing Director of Jolle Hospitality Group, said, "Brand Welcomhotel is very popular with guests and we are extremely proud to bring Welcomhotel Belagavi to this city, which boasts a rich cultural heritage and is also a prominent business destination. This hotel is a perfect blend of modern amenities and local cultural elements, providing our guests with a unique and enriching experience."

