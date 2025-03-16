DMRC to begin South Asia's first metro-enabled logistics service

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced a groundbreaking partnership with Blue Dart, a leading express logistics provider, to launch an urban logistics service --marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the entire South Asia Pacific region.

The DMRC and Blue Dart have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate urban freight (cargo) services via metro trains, leveraging the metro's infrastructure to streamline cargo movement while reducing road congestion and emissions.

"This service is part of a strategic collaboration between DMRC and Blue Dart, India's premier express logistics service provider. This innovative initiative, the first of its kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region, reinforces both DMRC and Blue Dart's commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistics solutions," DMRC said in a statement.

Under this initiative, Blue Dart will utilise metro trains during non-peak hours to transport cargo, ensuring faster and more reliable movement of time-sensitive shipments. This will not only optimise DMRC's operational resources but also significantly cut down vehicular emissions by reducing dependency on road transport.

"Globally, metro systems are increasingly exploring ways to utilise spare capacity to generate revenue while promoting sustainability. For instance, Madrid Metro has initiated a pilot project in collaboration with logistic partners to transport parcels via metro trains, thereby reducing road traffic and pollution. DMRC is actively engaging with Madrid Metro to exchange insights and best practices in urban freight transportation," the statement read.

By integrating first-mile and last-mile connectivity with metro-enabled logistics solutions and Micro Parcel Hubs, the project aims to enhance supply chain efficiency while addressing urban pollution. DMRC is leveraging its extensive station network and tracks to establish a sustainable urban freight network across Delhi-NCR.

DMRC further emphasised that overcoming operational challenges and adopting global best practices will be crucial for strengthening urban cargo movement. The partnership aims to boost operational efficiency, shorten delivery timelines, and support eco-friendly freight systems by repurposing metro premises into logistics hubs.

As part of its long-term vision, according to the DMRC, it plans to expand this cargo network to additional metro stations, setting new benchmarks in sustainable and seamless freight transportation.

"With this pioneering model, DMRC and Blue Dart will be redefining urban logistics by integrating sustainability with innovation, ensuring a greener and more efficient future for cargo movement in metropolitan areas," the statement further added.

