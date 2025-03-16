WPL 2025: Harmanpreet’s innings really setup the game for us, says MI coach Edwards

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) After Mumbai Indians (MI) won their second Women’s Premier League (WPL) with an eight-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC), head coach Charlotte Edwards stated that captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s match-defining 66 really set up the match in their favour.

At the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, Harmanpreet timed her shots very well and placed them exquisitely, even as she struggled with a dodgy knee, to top-score with a counter-attacking 66 off 44 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes, as MI posted 149/7, after making just 20 runs in their first six overs.

The total eventually proved to be enough to win the title in front of their home fans as MI bowlers, led by Nat Sciver Brunt’s three-fer, kept DC to 141/9. “I think it's helped that we've played three games here. We knew that we could catch up later on in the innings and it was always hard.”

“When she’s at her best, she’s the best in the world. She’s been really calm, and she’s deeply competitive. Clearly, she wanted to win another title and she did everything in her power to do that with the innings she played.

“The first six overs at this ground, we always felt there was something in the pitch, so I think she just read the conditions brilliantly. She knew which bowlers to be aggressive against and it was just such a great innings and really set us up," said Charlotte after the match ended.

Jonathan Batty, DC’s head coach, also praised Harmanpreet for her knock leading MI to the trophy. "I thought Harman took the attack to us. I thought we bowled pretty well but she took a few risks and got away with it because she backed herself to do that."

Saturday’s game was also MI’s fourth game of this week and Charlotte was proud of how the team stepped up in these hectic days to eventually win the trophy. “I am just delighted for them all because they’ve worked so hard. They’ve played four games in six days which everyone needs to remember as well.

“To put that kind of performance under pressure, I am really happy for the group. It’s been fantastic to see how the players have backed those performances up and to come out here on the big stage and still give that energy for that performance in this game, I am truly proud," she said.

