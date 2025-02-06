DK Shivakumar dismisses Delhi exit poll predictions, says let's wait for results

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday dismissed the Delhi Exit poll predictions, saying that he has no faith in such exercise.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, when asked about the exit polls, said, "I do not have faith in any exit poll results. I don't believe in them. Let's wait for the voters' final decision."

The exit polls have predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's win in the Delhi Assembly polls.

When questioned about the Ordinance to prevent alleged harassment by certain microfinancing institutions (MFIs), Shivakumar said, "The Ordinance is being sent to the Governor. The Chief Minister has discussed it, and once it is sent, it will be finalised."

Regarding the finalisation of a location for the second international airport in the Bengaluru metropolitan region, Shivakumar stated, "We are set to build a second airport, but we cannot unilaterally decide its location. The site could be Bidadi, Nelamangala, Solur, or Tumakuru."

Bidadi is located 32 km from Bengaluru. Nelamangala is 29 km away. Solur is 47 km away.

"The final decision will be made by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Bengaluru International Airport authorities. Feasibility studies for various locations are underway. Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, who also oversees the Infrastructure portfolio, is handling the matter," he said.

"Minister Patil will first consult with me and the Chief Minister. After discussions, the matter will be presented to the cabinet, and a final decision will be taken with approval from the Central authorities in New Delhi," Shivakumar added.

"I may personally wish for the airport to be built in my native place, but that’s not how it works. Certain conditions must be met- such as the absence of mountains, the presence of a flying zone, and the availability of 4,600 acres of land," he explained.

"When the current Bengaluru International Airport was constructed, I was the Urban Development Minister. There are strict technical criteria for airport locations, and the final decision will be based on those technical factors," he emphasised.

Taking a dig at Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said, "He was unable to implement the second airport project. First, let him secure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval for the Mekedatu project. He had earlier claimed he would get the Prime Minister's signature in a day after the latter assumed office. Let him fulfil that promise first," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.