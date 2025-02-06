Maha Kumbh: Manipur, Haryana CMs take holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj, Feb 6 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Thursday took the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The Manipur Chief Minister arrived in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, along with his Cabinet, and on Thursday he took the holy dip along with his ministers.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Standing at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati at Triveni Sangam, one feels the embrace of divinity itself. As the cool waters touch the soul, they wash away not just the dust of the body but the burdens of countless lifetimes."

"With folded hands and a heart full of devotion, I pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur," he further added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Chief Minister arrived in Prayagraj on Thursday morning and took the holy dip. He will continue his journey to Ayodhya the next day to offer prayers at the Ram Temple.

These visits come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The Prime Minister took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

He also offered prayers to River Ganga and kept his visit brief to ensure minimal disruption for other pilgrims amid the VIP movement.

Speaking to IANS on PM Modi's visit, Biren Singh said, "We are very happy that PM Modi came here to pray for the peace of the country and the world. I am here to pray for peace and prosperity too. I am here for the peace and prosperity of Manipur."

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has already drawn millions of devotees from across India and abroad.

The grand religious gathering is expected to set new records in attendance. On Basant Panchami, lakhs of devotees gathered for the Amrit Snan, forming a massive crowd from various parts of the country.

Despite a recent stampede that claimed 30 lives and left over 60 people injured, the enthusiasm among pilgrims remains strong. In response to the tragedy, security has been significantly tightened, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally overseeing the arrangements.

The heightened security was particularly evident during the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, where thousands of devotees took a peaceful and well-organised dip at the Sangam Nose.

The UP Chief Minister had earlier conducted a high-level review meeting from his official residence to ensure all necessary arrangements were in place.

