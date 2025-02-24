DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi get together for the 1st single from 'Smurfs' 'Higher Love'

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi have joined forces for the first single from "Smurfs", titled "Higher Love".

Thrilled by the collaboration, DJ Khaled said, “I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on “Higher Love” for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world.”

Natania added, "Higher Love is magnetic energy about knowing and celebrating what you bring to the table, it’s self-belief and confidence in who you truly are and wanting to share that frequency with the world. I’m so excited to be a part of putting out something so joyful into the universe, representing my roots and my culture alongside such incredible artists.”

Subhi stated, "I’m incredibly grateful and beyond excited to be part of this global soundtrack alongside such amazing artists - DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, & Natania. It’s an honor to bring my Punjabi roots to this celebratory track and represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. Music is a universal language, and I can’t wait for the world to experience the energy and joy we’ve created together!"

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos.

"Smurfs" will be coming to theaters on July 18, in both English and Hindi.

