Cong leader Bajwa’s entry into BJP certain: AAP Punjab chief Arora

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President, Aman Arora, on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Pratap Bajwa, alleging that his transition to the BJP was certain.

Arora accused the Congress leader of betraying the mandate and focussing solely on his personal ambitions.

“Pratap Bajwa has already secured his advance booking with the BJP. I urge Rahul Gandhi to question Bajwa about what he was doing in Bengaluru recently and which senior BJP leaders he met there,” said Arora here.

“It’s clear his script is prepared in the BJP’s offices, much like his brother who has already joined the BJP,” he said.

Highlighting Bajwa's baseless allegations against the AAP government that 32 AAP legislators were “keen to join the Congress”, Arora clarified to the media, “Bajwa is spreading rumours and indulging in frivolous statements that hold no merit. The Congress leader doesn’t even know the whereabouts of his own MLAs. He lost Sandeep Jakhar to the BJP, and yet he talks about destabilising our government.”

“His claims are laughable and lack any factual basis,” said Arora dismissing Bajwa’s threats to destabilise the AAP government as ludicrous.

“The AAP government in Punjab has 94 MLAs. Even if Bajwa’s imaginary tally of 32 MLAs were subtracted, we would still have 62 MLAs, a comfortable majority,” he said.

He said that the Congress has just 15 MLAs in Punjab. “If you add another 32 to his count, they still wouldn't be able to form a government. This shows the level of desperation and delusion he’s operating under,” said Arora.

Arora advised Bajwa to focus on managing his own party, which is grappling with internal chaos.

“The Congress party is in complete disarray. Every MLA there aspires to be a chief minister or party president. Bajwa should spend his energy saving his own sinking ship instead of peddling baseless rumours about our government,” he said.

Arora also emphasised the positive work of the AAP government in Punjab.

“Our government is committed to serving the people of Punjab and will continue to deliver on its promises. We are here for the long haul and will return with an even stronger mandate in 2027. The people of Punjab recognise our good governance,” he said.

Joining the issue, AAP leader Neel Garg accused Bajwa of prioritising his political ambitions over his responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition. “Bajwa’s entry into the BJP is a foregone conclusion. He has already made advance arrangements to secure a BJP ticket. Rahul Gandhi should immediately question him about his secret meetings in Bengaluru and why he is betraying the Congress party,” said Garg in a video statement.

Garg also ridiculed Bajwa for his failure to lead a constructive Opposition, stating, "The people of Punjab expect a responsible Opposition, not someone who spends his time spreading baseless rumours and playing petty politics. Bajwa’s actions only expose his desperation and lack of commitment to public service."

