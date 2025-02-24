Budget outlay for agriculture in 2025-26 is 6 times higher than 2013-14: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday highlighted the six-fold increase in the allocation for agriculture in the Budget for 2025-26 to Rs 1,27,290 crore from the Rs 21,933.50 crore outlay in 2013-14 as a reflection of the increased government support for farmers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Addressing the disbursal of the 19th installment of the PM KISAN scheme at Bhagalpur in Bihar, he said that as part of the effort to further strengthen the program, as many as 30 lakh more farmers have been added as beneficiaries under the PM KISAN scheme.

Jitendra Singh also virtually joined the meeting at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Jammu.

The minister announced that the government would be disbursing Rs 22,000 crore to 9.8 crore farmers as part of this installment. With Rs 3.46 lakh crore already distributed in 18 instalments, the PM KISAN programme continues to play a pivotal role in supporting farmers' livelihoods.

The minister also highlighted the increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, which will significantly improve access to credit for farmers, enabling them to invest in modern agricultural practices and equipment.

Jitendra Singh also unveiled the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, a new initiative aimed at identifying 100 districts for agricultural advancement, thereby ensuring that targeted resources and technologies are provided to boost productivity in these areas.

He emphasised the transformation in India’s agricultural ecosystem over the last decade, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the champion of farmers' welfare.

He recalled the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers' incomes and enhancing agricultural technologies to supplement their efforts.

“Over the past decade, we have witnessed a significant transformation in agriculture, with the government ensuring fixed support for farmers. Initiatives like soil health cards, Kisan Credit Cards, financial inclusion, and advanced technologies, such as drone usage for spraying pesticides and fertilisers, micro-irrigation in high-altitude areas, and the expansion of irrigation facilities, have played a crucial role,” said Jitendra Singh.

He emphasised that these efforts not only benefit agriculture but also contribute significantly to the Indian economy, with agriculture being the prime mover of India’s growth.

The minister also mentioned other key government initiatives, such as the 6-year National Mission on Millets, National Mission on High-Yielding Seeds, the ‘Makhana Board’ to be established in Bihar, and new agricultural research and development programmes aimed at enhancing crop yields.

Jitendra Singh pointed to the new urea plant in Assam with a capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes, underscoring the growing emphasis on the eastern part of India in the nation’s agricultural plans.

Jitendra Singh underscored the government's commitment to making farmers and agriculture a vital part of Viksit Bharat @2047. He said that the government’s continued efforts to empower farmers and modernise agriculture would ensure the nation’s agricultural sector thrives and contributes to sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.