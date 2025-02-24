Champions Trophy: Australia, South Africa chase semis spot in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Pakistan), Feb 24 (IANS) The reigning World Champions Australia will lock horns with South Africa in a highly-anticipated clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. With both teams securing dominant wins in their opening matches, the contest promises to be a crucial battle in shaping the Group B standings.

Australia announced their intent early in the tournament with a thrilling chase against England, overhauling a daunting 352-run target in Lahore to win by five wickets. South Africa, on the other hand, flexed their muscles against Afghanistan in Karachi, cruising to a comprehensive 107-run victory. With momentum on their side, both teams will look to consolidate their position in the race for the semi-finals.

Australia might be without several members of their 2023 World Cup-winning squad, but their opening performance showed they remain a force to be reckoned with. Skipper Pat Cummins, alongside pace spearheads Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, is missing from the tournament due to injuries or personal reasons, while the shock retirement of Marcus Stoinis has further thinned their all-round options.

Despite these setbacks, Australia found match-winners in their first game, with wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis leading the charge with a superb century.

Veteran Steve Smith will be key at the top, especially with Marnus Labuschagne holding the middle order together. The Rawalpindi pitch is expected to favour stroke-makers, making it an ideal setting for Australia’s aggressive approach. With the ball, Ben Dwarshuis impressed on his debut against England and could once again be pivotal in the absence of seasoned pacers.

South Africa’s dominant display against Afghanistan underlined their title credentials, with Ryan Rickelton emerging as the standout performer.

The young opener not only struck a century but also kept wickets in the absence of Heinrich Klaasen, who remains a doubtful starter for this game due to an elbow injury. Should Klaasen be unavailable, Rickelton will again be tasked with dual responsibilities.

Rawalpindi’s surface is historically a paradise for batters, with good bounce and pace early in the innings. However, as the match wears on, spinners could find some assistance, making middle-over battles crucial.

Dew might be a factor under lights, which could tempt the captain to win the toss to bowl first and take advantage of improved chasing conditions later in the game.

Recent ODI matches at the venue have seen high scores and successful chases, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the contest.

Australia and South Africa share a fierce rivalry in the 50-over format, with the Proteas holding a slight edge in their ODI battles. In 110 matches between the two sides, South Africa have won 55, while Australia have emerged victorious on 51 occasions. Three matches have ended in ties, and one had no result.

When: February 25, Tuesday

Where: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Time: The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 2 pm.

Broadcast details: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

