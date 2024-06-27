District admin to resolve Tulsi puja row in Bengaluru apartment complex

Bengaluru, June 27 (IANS) The district administration on Thursday intervened to try and resolve a row over ‘Tulsi puja (Holy basil worship)’ in an apartment complex in Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place in the Provident Welworth City apartment complex which houses 3,000 flats near Amanikere.

A group headed by a retired Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer had objected to the placement of the ‘Tulsi Katte (sacred structure in which the holy basil plant is grown)’ and demanded that it be removed.

However, a majority of the residents opposed the move and continued Tulsi puja.

The group opposing it had then urged the residents’ association to provide space for a mosque and a gurudwara in the apartment complex, failing which, they should remove the ‘Tulsi Katte.’

Given the division on religious lines there is tension between the over 15,000 residents of the apartment complex.

Taking cognisance of the development and to avoid any untoward incident, the district administration is sending a team to the apartment complex to talk to the two groups and resolve the issue.

