Distinguished guests take part in Iftar event held by Delhi BJP Minority Morcha

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A Roza Iftar programme was organised by the Delhi BJP Minority Morcha at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in the national capital where several distinguished guests and party leaders were present, the party said in a statement

On this occasion, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, BJP's National President of Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad, International Kho-Kho player Nasreen Sheikh, Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, former Union Ministers Shahnawaz Hussain and Harsh Vardhan, former BJP Vice-President of National Minority Commission Atif Rashid, Incharge of BJP's Delhi Minority Morcha, Qari Mohammad Haroon were present and broke the fast with the people from the Muslim community and wished them 'Ramazan Mubarak' greetings.

In the holy month of Ramzan, Roza Iftar has a special significance for the Muslim community.

During this holy month, Roza Iftar programmes are organised at various places in which people from all sections are invited and Roza Iftar is done jointly.

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha officials including Irfan Salmani, Nasir Raza, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zulfiqar, Aas Mohammad Malik, Iqrar Qureshi, Mustafa Siddiqui and many other BJP workers were present at this event.

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha President, Anees Abbasi said that the holy month of Ramzan is a month of worship in which people of Muslim community observe fasts and pray for mutual brotherhood and prosperity of the country.

He said: "With this feeling in mind, the Delhi BJP have organised this Roza Iftar program on Sunday so that all of us together can pray for a developed Delhi and contribute in realising the dream of the Prime Minister."

The BJP Minority Morcha on Sunday launched the 'Saughat-e-Modi' campaign, aiming to reach out to 32 lakh needy people during Eid.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign will provide essential items to those in need through 'Saughat-e-Modi' kits.

Jamal Siddiqui, National President of BJP Minority Morcha, announced the campaign during a virtual meeting attended by national office bearers, state in-charges, state presidents, and district presidents.

