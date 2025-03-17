Draper wins maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells

Indian Wells, March 17 (IANS) Jack Draper rose to the occasion in the biggest final of his career at the Indian Wells Open to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

The 23-year-old Briton stormed to a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Holger Rune in the summit clash. Draper and Rune were the first non Top 10 players to compete in a Masters final since 2021 in Indian Wells.

"It's incredible. I wasn't expecting this. I've put in a lot of work over time and I'm just so grateful and so happy to be out here to be able to play, my body being healthy, to feel great in my mind.

"All the work I've done over the last few years feels like it's coming together on the big stage and I can't put that into words," Draper said moments after his one-hour, nine-minute victory.

Draper lost just four points on serve in the opening set, according to Infosys ATP Stats, and held a break chance for a 5-0 lead. He broke again in the opening game of set two and eased through the finish line without facing a break point, ATP reports.

Enroute to title, Draper ousted top talents reach final, including wins against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

In addition to his third ATP Tour title and his first on outdoor hard courts, Draper will be rewarded with his Top 10 debut. On Monday, he will rise seven places to No. 7 in the ATP Rankings.

Sunday's final was the first at ATP Masters 1000 level contested by two players born in the 2000s, and the first between players outside the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings since World No. 26 Cameron Norrie beat No. 36 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the 2021 Indian Wells final.

It was also the first Indian Wells final between players age 23 or younger since Rafael Nadal (22) beat Andy Murray (21) in 2009, according to ATP stats.

