Tamannaah Bhatia aspires to play late star Sridevi on screen

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says she would like to play late star Sridevi on screen because she was “super iconic."

Asked if she would play a style on screen, Tamannaah, who turned muse for label Bloni at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, said the name of the iconic actress, who passed away in 2018 due to accidental drowning.

“It would be Sridevi, ma'am. I think she was super iconic, and she's somebody I always admired,” Tamannaah told IANS.

Sridevi broke stereotypes, portraying a wide range of characters across diverse genres, from comedy to drama.

Tagged as the "first female superstar" of Indian cinema, Sridevi worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada language films. Her career spanned over 50 years in a wide range of genres. The actress worked on memorable films such as "Mr. India," "Sadma," "Himmatwala," "Khuda Gawah," "Laadla," "Judaai," and "English Vinglish," to name a few.

Her last movie was "Mom," a crime thriller, which was released in 2017. She played a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is sexually assaulted at a party.

Talking about Tamannaah, she was last seen in the heist thriller “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar,” directed by Neeraj Pandey, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta.

She will next be seen in the Telugu supernatural thriller “Odela 2,” directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi. The film stars Tamannaah, Hebah Patel, and Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.

The upcoming film is the sequel to Odela Railway Station, which is based on the real incidents that happened in Odela village in Telangana. Odela Railway Station featured Hebah Patel, Pujita Ponnada, Vasishta N. Simha, and Sai Ronak.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.