Displeasure over CWC list, Tariq Anwar advises party leaders to speak to Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) As the voices of dissent started coming to the fore a day after Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the new Congress Working Committee (CWC), senior party leader Tariq Anwar on Monday urged the anguished leaders to speak to the party chief directly.

Speaking to IANS, Tariq Anwar said, "Congress President has prepared the list keeping in mind the regional and caste balance, including the representation from every state. But as the list has to be limited, so many have been adjusted in the list of 35 CWC members and rest in the permanent invitees and special invitees."

"So those who have problems or issues with the list, they should meet the party president and raise the issue with him," he added.

The remarks from the senior leader came after leaders like Ramesh Chennithalla, Vibhakar Shastri, Anil Sharma and Acharya Pramod Krishnam openly expressed their displeasure.

Shashtri, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had also shown his displeasure.

The remarks of Anwar came a day after the Congress on Sunday announced the constitution of CWC, which includes senior leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others.

The inclusion of Pilot came just months ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees. The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

Even under the formula of 50 per cent under 50 years, leaders like Pilot, K. Patel and Gaurav Gogoi have found the place.

Supriya Shrinate, Alka Lamba, Deepender Hooda, Priniti Shinde, Yashomati Thakur, Jothimani and others have been included too under the same formula.

