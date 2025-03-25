Disaster Management Bill will weaken federalism, alleges Congress; BJP hits back

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday introduced the Disaster Management Amendment Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill sparked a heated debate, with Congress accusing the government of weakening federalism, while the BJP defended the amendments, highlighting the need for stronger disaster management.

Participating in the debate, Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Neeraj Dangi, criticised the proposed amendments.

“The Disaster Management Act was introduced in 2005 to establish a robust framework for disaster management, focussing on prevention, preparedness, response, and rehabilitation,” Dangi said.

He argued that the new Bill contains several flaws and undermines the federal structure.

“This Bill weakens federalism, ignores the expectations of local communities, and lacks a comprehensive approach to disaster risk management, including climate change adaptation and animal welfare,” he alleged.

A key point of contention, according to Dangi, is the Bill’s emphasis on empowering the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) at the expense of local bodies.

“This top-down approach can delay crucial disaster management efforts and reduces the autonomy of local authorities,” he said.

He also criticised the removal of performance appraisal measures for District Magistrates, stating it would make it harder to assess their effectiveness.

Dangi also raised concerns about the proposed Urban Disaster Management Authority (UDMA), arguing that it would add unnecessary bureaucratic layers and complicate disaster response.

Countering the Congress’ criticism, BJP MP from Uttarakhand, Naresh Bansal accused the previous UPA government of neglecting disaster-affected regions.

Referring to the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, Bansal alleged that the Centre at that time failed to respond effectively. “When disaster struck Kedarnath in 2013, hundreds of people lost their lives, but the then-central government did not take timely action,” he claimed.

Bansal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to disaster management, recalling that as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Modi spent three days in Uttarakhand but was allegedly prevented from visiting the disaster site by the UPA government.

He also highlighted PM Modi’s role in the reconstruction of Kedarnath after becoming Prime Minister. “The relief kit sent from Gujarat during the disaster -- called the ‘Modi Kit’ -- was meticulously organised, containing essential items for affected families,” Bansal said.

Defending the government’s track record, Bansal said, “Since the formation of the Disaster Management Ministry in 2015 under the Home Ministry, agencies like the NDRF and SDRF have been working tirelessly to assist people during crises, including the Kumbh Mela.”

