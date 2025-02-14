Diplomacy involves praises, no big deal: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Trump calling PM Modi 'better negotiator'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "better and much tougher negotiator" than him, this hogged the global headlines and also drew slew of reactions. Trump's adulation of PM Modi however failed to impress the opposition parties back home, who saw it as 'courteous exchange' rather than honest admiration.

Shiv Sena (UBT), a key constituent of INDIA bloc, said that such exchange of pleasantries are part and parcels of the diplomacy and there is nothing much to see into it.

RS MP and party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi remarked that diplomacy involves praises and there is no big deal, downplaying the significance of high-profile meeting between world's two most popular leaders.

Speaking to IANS Chaturvedi remarked, "When discussions take place and diplomacy is involved, praises are exchanged as well. So, this is a part of diplomacy, no big deal."

She also stated that India's military dependence on the US has been increasing, despite the government's push for "Make in India."

"US is increasing its military sales to India, including F-35 fighter jets. Despite our commitment to domestic defence manufacturing, we still rely heavily on American weapons. This contradiction needs to be addressed," she stated.

Speaking on imminent extradition of 26/11 terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana to India, she called for bringing him to justice immediately.

"The terrorist attack that took place in Mumbai, after fighting a long battle and waiting for 18 years, one of them is finally being brought back. I welcome this and hope that swift action will be taken against him," she said.

She also stressed that true justice for Mumbai’s victims will only be served when all masterminds, including David Headley and Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, are punished under the law.

"This is just one step in a long struggle. The real culprits, including those still in Pakistan, must be brought to justice. It has taken 18 years of legal battle to extradite Rana, and I hope strict action is taken against him soon," she added.

US President, soon after bilateral talks with PM Modi in Washington, announced that Tahawwur Rana will be extradited to India. He is currently imprisoned at a high-security prison in the United States. Recently, the US Supreme Court denied his petition over his conviction in the terror attacks, paving the way for his extradition.

Chaturvedi also criticised the deportation of illegal immigrants under inhumane conditions and said that government's silence on the matter showed that Indian lives are being treated as a tradable commodity.

While advocating for strict action against illegal immigration, she also stressed the need to uphold human rights. "Those responsible for illegal migration, agents and middlemen, must be held accountable. At the same time, human rights conventions should be followed, which the US has failed to do."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.