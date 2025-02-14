'I still can’t believe how he predicted that': Ashwin on Dhoni's tactical brilliance in 2013 CT triumph

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled MS Dhoni's on-field tactical brilliance during the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England and said he was left surprised with the latter's advice to get rid of Jonathan Trott.

India faced host nation England in the final at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where rain interruptions curtailed the encounter to a 20-over affair. Dhoni’s captaincy shone as India defended their total of 129 runs.

Recalling the former captain's game awareness and strategic thinking, Ashwin narrated the story behind dismissing Trott during a special episode of JioHotstar's Unbeaten: Dhoni's Dynamites.

"I still remember Mahi bhai came up to me and said, ‘Don’t bowl over the stumps to Trott; bowl from around the wicket. He’ll try to play on the leg side, and if the ball spins, he’ll get stumped.’ I still can’t believe how he predicted that," Ashwin said.

India’s unbeaten streak throughout the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2013 and victory against England in the final under MS Dhoni added another unforgettable chapter to its rich cricketing legacy.

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, a key member of the squad, reflected on the team’s resilience and Dhoni’s ability to make crucial decisions under pressure.

"This was our chance to show what cricket meant to Team India. We were resilient, we fought back, and we had the mindset to never give up. England were cruising; they were almost there and could have easily crossed the line. But Dhoni made some brilliant tactical moves, and the bowlers backed him up," Karthik said.

Former India batter and commentator Akash Chopra emphasised that the 2013 Champions Trophy was a testament to Dhoni’s leadership. "This was his tournament through and through. It had Dhoni written all over it. He had almost crafted this team in his own image and engineered victory after victory... That was a story written by the heavens," he said.

A pivotal moment came when Dhoni brought Ishant Sharma back into the attack despite an underwhelming first spell. Following Dhoni’s advice to vary his pace with slower deliveries, Sharma took back-to-back wickets of Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara in the 17th over, swinging the match in India’s favour.

Chopra described it as one of Sharma’s most remarkable feats, praising Dhoni's instinct for bringing out the best in his players. "That turned out to be the most magical thing Ishant has done in his life. He changed up the pace and took two crucial wickets back-to-back. That’s when you realize Dhoni has the Midas touch - whatever he touches turns to gold."

In the final over, Dhoni made the bold decision to trust Ashwin, a spinner, to bowl the last six balls. This unexpected move paid off as Ashwin held his nerve, securing a narrow five-run victory. Chopra explained why this decision worked, noting Dhoni’s unwavering belief in Ashwin’s abilities. "Throwing the ball to a spinner in the 20th over is a huge gamble. But Dhoni had complete confidence in Ashwin - not just in his skills, but in his mindset and ability to handle pressure," Chopra said.

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina, another integral member of the squad, spoke about the significance of India’s undefeated run, contrasting it with their 2011 World Cup experience, where they had faced four losses. "We lost four matches in the 2011 World Cup, and it was a tough experience. But a win like this defines your career. We worked so hard, and the entire Indian team earned this honour," Raina said.

Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

