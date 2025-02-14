'Ishq Jabariya' actor Lakshay Khurana on Valentine’s Day: Love should be about patience and respect

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Commemorating Valentine’s Day, actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays Aditya in Sun Neo's "Ishq Jabariya" expressed his thoughts on the idea of love.

He is of the opinion that in today’s fast-paced world, love should be about patience and respect. The 'Ishq Jabariya' actor said, "For me, love is about companionship, understanding, and standing by someone through every phase of life. It’s not just about grand gestures but the little moments of care, laughter, and support that make a relationship special. In today’s fast-paced world, love should be about patience and respect, where two people grow together rather than just seeking instant gratification. Playing Aditya in Ishq Jabariya has made me appreciate the complexities of love even more how emotions can be intense, unpredictable, and yet deeply fulfilling."

"Ishq Jabariya" shares the tale of a spirited young woman, Gulki who is determined to follow her dreams. Despite her controlling stepmother’s attempts to hold her back, she stays focused on her goals.

The show features a stellar cast, including Dipshikkha Nagppal, Kamya Punjabi, Siddhi Sharma, Vriddhi Tiwari, Pankaj Motla, Raghav Gosain, Pallavi Pradhan, Pranoti Pradhan, Akshaya Bhingarde, Shagun Matta, Zara Kabir, Adnan Khan, Varun Parashar, and Afzal Khan.

Produced by Shyamasheesh Bhattacharya and Neelima Bajpayee under Shakuntalam Telefilms banner, 'Ishq Jabariya" has been directed by Sahib Siddiqui.

Aside from his acting skills, Lakshay Khurana is also known for his impeccable physique. Earlier, he shared how he manages to stay fit and healthy despite his hectic shooting schedule. He revealed that maintaining fitness and health is a challenge amid such a demanding schedule.

Lakshay Khurana shared, "Staying fit is really important to me, but with my busy schedule, it’s tough. I work 12 hours a day and then spend three to four hours traveling. Keeping up with workouts and staying consistent isn’t easy. I stick to eating home-cooked meals and make sure I get enough protein."

Lakshay Khurana is also known for his role in shows such as "Kyunki... Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai", "Meri Hanikarak Biwi, and "Naagin".

