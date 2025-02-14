Raducanu set for Dubai Tennis Championships debut after accepting wildcard

Dubai, Feb 14 (IANS) Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu is set to make her first appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships after the Brtiton was awarded a wildcard for the WTA 1000 event, scheduled from February 16 to 23.

Raducanu, currently ranked No. 60 in the world, recently competed in both the Qatar Open and Abu Dhabi Open after accepting wildcard entries into the main draw but lost in the first round on both occasions. She reached the last 32 of the Australian Open in January, where she was beaten in straight sets by five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek.

"It’s fantastic to see Emma participating in the WTA Tour event in Dubai for the first time. It’s clear for all to see that Emma possesses an enormous amount of talent and we look forward to watching her on court at this year’s Championships," said tournament director Salah Tahlak.

The world’s top 10 women’s players will take centre stage at the Championships this year as the WTA event celebrates its 25th anniversary. Headlining the field is World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, who returns to Dubai for the ninth time in her career.

This year will also see the return of American Madison Keys, who won her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open by defeating World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who will also be returning to the event.

The 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, ranked No.3 in the world is set to feature in the tournament for the fourth time. Her US compatriots Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, World No.6 and No.9, respectively, will also feature at the WTA 1000 event.

Last year’s winner in Dubai, Jasmine Paolini, will begin her title defence looking to build upon her best season to date. Paolini had a breakout year in 2024, securing a first WTA 1000 title, finishing runner-up at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and winning a gold medal in doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Rounding off the top 10 seeds at this year’s event are Olympic champion World No.8 Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa, who marks her fourth appearance at the event this year.

