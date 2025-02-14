Madhur Bhushan remembers her sister Madhubala's enduring romance with Dilip Kumar

Mumbai, Feb 14(IANS) On Madhubala's 92nd Birth Anniversary, her sister Madhur Bhushan recalled the actress's timeless love story with Dilip Kumar in an exclusive chat with IANS.

As Madhubala's birthday coincides with Valentine's Day, we asked Madhur to share insights into her sister's legendary romance with Dilip Kumar.Shedding more light on the same Madhur Bhushan revealed, "It was a beautiful love, but there was something else written in their destiny. Everything happens according to God's wish. We wanted the best for them, but what was meant to be, happened.”

When asked if Madhubala ever shared anything about Dilip Kumar and her love life with her siblings, Madhur revealed, “She must have discussed with others. But we were not aware of it. We used to go to school. Rest of our siblings never went to school. Only Saiyada and I went to school. In those times chidren were not allowed to participate in these type of conversations. Whenever there was any mature conversation, we were asked to go out and play. This was very normal.So I don’t think we participated in any conversation regarding her life.”

Madhur Bhushan also opened up about her meeting with Dilip Kumar. She stated “Yes I met him. He used to come. He was very courteous. He used to call me Zahida Ji.”

When asked if Dilip Kumar ever visited Madhubala during her last days, Madhur replied “He visited her to 'kabristaan' (graveyard). But we were not there. We were very small. Also, in Muslims women are not allowed to visit graveyards.”

For the uninitiated, Madhubala was a legendary actress who dominated Hindi cinema in the 1940s and 1950s. Her iconic romance with Dilip Kumar remains one of Bollywood's most enduring and talked-about love stories.

