Diljit says his track ‘Muhammad Ali’ celebrates hustle and resilience

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who has released his latest track, ‘Muhammad Ali', said that it celebrates resilience and empowerment.

For his latest song, Diljit has joined forces with rapper NLE Choppa.

The track is touted to be an urban pop anthem, designed to be both invigorating and motivational. The track encourages listeners to dance, dream, and defy the odds, while the music video blends cultures with an infectious rhythm.

Speaking about the collaboration, Diljit said: " 'Muhammad Ali' celebrates the spirit of resilience and empowerment. Collaborating with NLE Choppa on this anthem has been incredibly inspiring. I'm thrilled to share another vibrant Punjabi sound with the world."

Diljit has been instrumental in bringing Indian and Punjabi culture to the international stage.

Earlier, he made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi during the latter's tour in Mumbai.

Recently, he had a sold-out Dil-Luminati Tour spanning the US and Canada. His recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' further solidified his international stature.

NLE Choppa, at just 21, has already made a significant impact on the music scene.

Talking about the track, NLE Choppa shared: "This collaboration with Diljit on ‘Muhammad Ali’ has been a true honour. Combining our styles to honour such an iconic figure has been a memorable journey. I'm eager for our Indian fans to make this track their own."

The track pays homage to the legendary Muhammad Ali’s power and charisma.

‘Muhammad Ali’ is available on all major audio streaming platforms.

