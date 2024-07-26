Horrifying: Man Stuck in Lift for 42 Hours, Writes Farewell To Wife and Sons

Ravindran Nair relates his situation of getting stuck in an elevator for 42 hours to Joy, a sanitation worker who was found dead after being lost in a canal in Thiruvananthapuram. He said that his fate would be similar to Joy's, trapped in a broken elevator in the city's Medical College. This incident happened on the same weekend as JOy's incident. He said that whatever helped him didn't help Joy. Ravindran was trapped in the elevator from Saturday, July 13, at midday until the wee hours of Monday, July 15.

To consult an orthopaedist, Ravindran Nair, a Communist Party of India leader from Thirumala, went to the medical college. This 59-year-old man's wife works as a cashier at the hospital. He went to the hospital himself when the doctor asked for blood reports. He says that if either his wife Sreelekha or her college Usha accompanied him, they would warn him about the broken lift.

Ravindran says he got stuck in the elevator with a thud, and unfortunately, no one knows about this situation. He did what he had to do to save himself from the lift by banging on the doors, crying for help, and other actions, but there was no response. He doesn't have any problem with food, but he has some different needs.

As time passed without knowing a day and night, Ranidran lost hope and wrote a heartfelt farewell letter to his wife and two sons.

His note:

"Dear Sreelekha, The eyes don't see

The ears don't hear

The legs are slipping

Darling I don't see you.." Ravindran Nair, who was trapped in an elevator at the Tvm Medical College for 42 hours, recites what he'd written for his wife and sons, in case he didn't make it. pic.twitter.com/BIl04XIjur — Cris (@cristweets) July 25, 2024

Finally, after 42 hours, he heard a sound from the other side asking him to push the doors hard, and he was helped back. He says that the helper might be disgusted by his state, but he didn't feel a bit of offence.

Though Ravindra explained this incident calmly, this could have been a traumatic experience that could haunt him throughout his life. But surprisingly, he said that his mental health is stable, and now he is fine.

